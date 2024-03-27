Breaking News
Mumbai: 'My son said he was going to get a vada pav with his friends'
Thane: Taunts, not extortion, led to Badlapur murder
Mumbai: Sion bridge to be shut from tomorrow
Mumbai: Pool stop, full stop at Shivaji Park
Mumbai: BMC makes U-turn, says 3 men fell in water tank with 'faeces'
Mumbai: 10k patients left in limbo over delay in hearing devices

Patients express frustration as promised hearing devices remain undelivered with sources citing upcoming elections as the reason

Game Changer: Ram Charan treats fans with new song ‘Jaragandi’ on his birthday

27 March,2024 11:45 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shakira draws a crowd of 40,000 people at her surprise concert in NYC

Shakira took to the stage and opened with her iconic number ‘Hips Don’t Lie’. 

27 March,2024 09:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: MHADA colony residents left in the dark over unpaid power bills

A tussle between the MSEB and the BMC is underway over non-payment of power dues

27 March,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Why intermittent fasting may not be beneficial for women?

While intermittent fasting is known to help people lose weight, and have better health with good control of blood pressure and fats, the popular diet plan may not be good for women, according to an expert

27 March,2024 01:43 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
Under the microscope!

Captaincy is a mantle adorned with both honour and scrutiny, shaping not only the course of matches but also the narrative of cricketing history

27 March,2024 03:06 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


