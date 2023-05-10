Breaking News
Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured
Mumbai reports 56 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 429
Mumbai: ED conducts searches at Anil Jaisinghani's premises
NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport
Cyclone Mocha may intensify into cyclonic storm by May 10: IMD
Mumbai: Partial opening of coastal road likely this year

BMC may open the part from Princess Street flyover to Worli in November

'The Kerala Story' sparks mixed reactions as north embraces, south dismisses

10 May,2023 07:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Entertainment News
Have you heard? Taking his time 

Shahid Kapoor, after the success of his web series Farzi, has shifted his focus from his previous film Jersey, and is currently in post-production for an untitled romcom with Kriti Sanon. He has yet to decide on his next project, which could either be a comic entertainer with Dil Raju or a thriller produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur

10 May,2023 07:14 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Mumbai
Division bench of Bombay HC nixes ruling of single bench

Allows small enterprise to make system for preventing fires in transformers, terms impugned order ex-facie erroneous

10 May,2023 07:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Lifestyle News
Why is mental health literacy important?

Mid-Day Premium Why is mental health literacy important?

Expert outlines the importance of mental health literacy, and suggests how we can pursue it

10 May,2023 09:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Resilient Chennai host strong-willed Delhi with Playoff berth in sight

Up-and-down Delhi Capitals will be greatly challenged by four-time champs Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, the home territory of MS Dhoni & Co

10 May,2023 07:57 AM IST | Chennai | Agencies

