Mumbai: Four of family found dead at their home in Shivaji Nagar29 July,2022 02:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble Cops suspect that the man may have fed poison to his family and then killed himself. The police is investigating the case from other possible angles too. Cops are yet to conclude on the reason behind the suicide.
In the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7', the 'Liger' actor in a conversation with Karan Johar and Ananya Pandey, opens up about his bond with Rashmika Mandanna29 July,2022 11:15 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Born out of compulsion during Covid pandemic, online classes have expanded the teaching horizon of schools, giving them much flexibility29 July,2022 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Have you been unsuccessful at identifying the daily word in Wordle? While some days are difficult, today isn’t one of them. Let your feelings get the better of you because the word for today is actually an emotion that you experience very often29 July,2022 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
India TT ace Gnansekaran Sathiyan tells mid-day how his German robot solved his training issues during the pandemic. He made it to the prestigious WTT Champions event in Budapest recently29 July,2022 09:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro