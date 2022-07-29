×
Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC awaits notification on plastic coated products ban
Government using bulldozers to clear green cover at Aarey Metro-3 car shed site, allege protesters
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight skids off runway while taxiing for take off in Assam; all 98 passengers safe
Mumbai currently has 1,806 active Covid-19 patients
Karnataka: Another youth hacked to death in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed

In Focus

Mumbai: Four of family found dead at their home in Shivaji Nagar

Cops suspect that the man may have fed poison to his family and then killed himself. The police is investigating the case from other possible angles too. Cops are yet to conclude on the reason behind the suicide.

Covid-19 causes less severe illness in children than adults: Govt in Lok Sabha

Covid-19 causes less severe illness in children than adults: Govt in Lok Sabha
Have you seen these photos of Sanjay Dutt from his family album? Birthday Special

Have you seen these photos of Sanjay Dutt from his family album?
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Vijay Deverakonda spills the beans on rumoured partner Rashmika Mandanna
Koffee With Karan

Vijay Deverakonda spills the beans on rumoured partner Rashmika Mandanna

In the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7', the 'Liger' actor in a conversation with Karan Johar and Ananya Pandey, opens up about his bond with Rashmika Mandanna

29 July,2022 11:15 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Heavy rain? No problem, class must and will go on!
mid-day 43rd anniversary special

Heavy rain? No problem, class must and will go on!

Born out of compulsion during Covid pandemic, online classes have expanded the teaching horizon of schools, giving them much flexibility

29 July,2022 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
Wordle 405 for July 29: Use these tips to guess today’s word correctly

Wordle 405 for July 29: Use these tips to guess today’s word correctly

Have you been unsuccessful at identifying the daily word in Wordle? While some days are difficult, today isn’t one of them. Let your feelings get the better of you because the word for today is actually an emotion that you experience very often

29 July,2022 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Mr Robot to the rescue!

mid-day 43rd anniversary special: Mr Robot to the rescue!

India TT ace Gnansekaran Sathiyan tells mid-day how his German robot solved his training issues during the pandemic. He made it to the prestigious WTT Champions event in Budapest recently

29 July,2022 09:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK