The 25-year blood feud that ended in Navi Mumbai murder
Mumbai: Now, BMC issues show-case notice to Sun Beach Resort
Open defecation: A common sight on Mumbai University's Kalina campus
Mumbai: Health experts alarmed after respiratory viruses soar
Is Mumbai Regional Congress Committee getting a new chief?
Girgaon's Shobha Yatra completes 21 yrs, Kashmiri pandit students to participate
Processions are held in different parts of Mumbai and Thane, but one of the main attractions is Girgaon's Shobha Yatra

'Jee Rahe The Hum' song out: Salman Khan takes a hilarious dig at his own song

21 March,2023 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Rani Mukerji: Rare pics of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress from her youth

It's Rani Mukerji's 45th birthday on March 21, 2023. Currently basking in the success of her recently released film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', Rani has delivered excellent performances throughout her career of over 20 years. We bring you rare pictures of the versatile actress from her childhood and some candid moments captured on camera. (All photos/mid-day archives)

21 March,2023 05:00 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
'Punjab govt not afraid of taking strict measures to curb criminal activities'

Arvind Kejriwal said the strict action against criminals taken by the Punjab government has shown that the "AAP is a hardcore patriotic party"

21 March,2023 02:31 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
World Poetry Day 2023: Enthusiasts share tips to help you sharpen your verse

Try your hand at verse on World Poetry Day, experimenting with newer and bolder forms and styles

20 March,2023 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Kasturi Gadge
RCB vs MI live updates: Early breakthrough for Mumbai Indians, Devine departs

Mumbai Indians will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 19 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesdday

21 March,2023 03:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

