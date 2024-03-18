-
Oshiwara residents file complaints, say more than 400 people have been duped
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia attended 'Ul Jalool Ishq' wrap-up party at Manish Malhotra's residence.18 March,2024 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Suspected accused was seen leaving the society premises with a stick in his hand18 March,2024 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Mumbai chefs share novel iftar delights that are easy to prepare, nutritious, flavourful and don’t tire you out in the kitchen. On the spread are Palestinian Sambousek, Falafel, veg. Kibbeh and more18 March,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
It was the ease with which the runs flowed and the calm manner in which they were accumulated by RCB women that caught most attention18 March,2024 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
