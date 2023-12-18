-
Nagpur factory blast: Opposition in Maharashtra on Monday alleged safety lapses at Nagpur company following a blast that claimed nine lives a day before
Police had arrested Jagadeesh for allegedly taking pictures of the junior artiste and threatening to post them on social media.18 December,2023 06:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A massive fire broke out at several parked cars that had been seized in various cases by the Arnala Police in Maharashtra18 December,2023 03:35 PM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Mid-day Online’s fortnightly series Shelf Life discovers a bookshop located in the heart of South Mumbai housing more than 50,000 books, which is a must-visit18 December,2023 04:31 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
There could be some intriguing deals in place in the IPL auction 2024 on Tuesday, who would have struggled otherwise to attract attention in the mega auction18 December,2023 04:44 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
