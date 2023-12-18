Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East say, 'Don’t want swarms of PAPs to come here'
Mumbai: Parel TT flyover resurfacing completed, repairs pending
Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Organise competitions on topic of Lord Shree Ram in BMC schools
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones
JJ doctor under fire for ‘5 avoidable deaths’
Vasai: Former administrator Rocky Gonsalves faces fresh charges for fraud, harassment
City News

In Focus

Nagpur factory blast: Oppn alleges safety lapses; exploitation of workers

Nagpur factory blast: Opposition in Maharashtra on Monday alleged safety lapses at Nagpur company following a blast that claimed nine lives a day before

Salaar: Prabhas and Prithviraj's film promises to be emotional ride

18 December,2023 04:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Actor Jagadeesh confesses to blackmailing junior artiste who died by suicide

Police had arrested Jagadeesh for allegedly taking pictures of the junior artiste and threatening to post them on social media.

18 December,2023 06:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Fire breaks out at parked cars seized by Arnala Police, no injuries reported
Maharashtra

A massive fire broke out at several parked cars that had been seized in various cases by the Arnala Police in Maharashtra

18 December,2023 03:35 PM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Lifestyle News
I have loved reading books since childhood: South Mumbai bookseller
Shelf-Life with Mid-day

Mid-Day Premium I have loved reading books since childhood: South Mumbai bookseller

Mid-day Online’s fortnightly series Shelf Life discovers a bookshop located in the heart of South Mumbai housing more than 50,000 books, which is a must-visit 

18 December,2023 04:31 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IPL auction 2024: What will each team look forward to?

IPL auction 2024: What will each team look forward to?

There could be some intriguing deals in place in the IPL auction 2024 on Tuesday, who would have struggled otherwise to attract attention in the mega auction

18 December,2023 04:44 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

