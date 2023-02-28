Breaking News
Four NCP workers get bail in Thane civic official attack case
Pune: Mass copying in Class 12 physics exam detected; Nine teachers booked
Unknown caller claims bombs planted at Ambani, Bachchan & Dharmendra residences
Mumbai: Western Railway to attach additional coaches in 10 pairs of trains
Maharashtra Budget: CM Eknath Shinde assures govt support to onion farmers

In Focus

Youth arrested for vandalising Mother Mary grotto at Malad Church

The 33-year-old accused -- a converted Christian hailing from Odisha -- was frustrated after the death of his mother and elder brother within a year

Abhay takes a dig at filter culture; Ram Charan clears air on baby's delivery

 28 February,2023 07:50 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Shahid Kapoor confirms Raj and DK's 'Farzi' season 2

'Farzi' featured an ensemble cast including talented actors like Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles

28 February,2023 09:26 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Maharashtra Budget: CM Eknath Shinde assures govt support to onion farmers

CM Shinde's remarks came after Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue of decreasing onion prices for farmers in the assembly today. Pawar also demanded the centre's intervention and the beginning of purchase by NAFED

28 February,2023 12:48 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Lifestyle News
New trial reveals that working four days a week improves employee well-being

Vast majority of enterprises surveyed maintained their full-time productivity targets. Data from the world's largest four-day working week trial show considerably lower rates of stress in the workforce, with 71 per cent of employees self-reporting lower levels of "burnout"

28 February,2023 06:34 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Sports News
Watch: Gill, Iyer in splits after Umesh bluffs Kohli in nets ahead of third Test

Rohit Sharma-led Team India enter the Indore Test as firm favourites after having annihilated an out-of- sync Australia in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

28 February,2023 04:51 PM IST | Indore | mid-day online correspondent

