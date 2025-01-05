Breaking News
Mumbai cops raid man's house while investigating snatching case, recover 120 phones
Fire breaks out in Gyaneshwar Nagar of Bandra east, 20-25 huts destroyed
Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde should stay out of cabinet, demands NCP MLA
RTO seizes two cars, suspends licences of drivers after accident on coastal road
Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday
Mumbai: 13 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Ghatkopar for illegal stay

The Ghatkopar police arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals, who had been living illegally in Nalasopara. In a separate operation, Ulhasnagar Crime Branch apprehended a Bangladeshi couple residing in Mumbai for the past decade.

Vidya Balan trolled for latest post in support of cricketer Rohit Sharma

05 January,2025 12:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Deva teaser: Shahid Kapoor is a crazy and chaotic cop in this action drama

The audience gets a glimpse into the crazy and chaotic world of Shahid Kapoor's Deva, packed with high-octane action, mesmerizing dance sequences, and a gripping storyline

05 January,2025 01:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mira Road shooting: Killer’s gun malfunctions during second attack

The victim was identified as Mohammed Tabrez Ansari, alias Shams Tabrez Ansari alias Sonu

05 January,2025 06:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
PV Sindhu’s dreamy lehenga for wedding festivities has a badminton connection

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Sindhu can be seen wearing a sea foam green tissue lehenga by House of Masaba. The outfit also includes a custom paranda

05 January,2025 11:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Sunil Gavaskar upset after not being invited to present BGT with Border

Allan Border presented the trophy to the hosts' team, but Sunil Gavaskar, despite being present at the venue was left uninvited. The five-match series that Australia won drew record crowds at multiple venues and broke an 87-year-old attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week

05 January,2025 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


