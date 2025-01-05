-
The Ghatkopar police arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals, who had been living illegally in Nalasopara. In a separate operation, Ulhasnagar Crime Branch apprehended a Bangladeshi couple residing in Mumbai for the past decade.
The audience gets a glimpse into the crazy and chaotic world of Shahid Kapoor's Deva, packed with high-octane action, mesmerizing dance sequences, and a gripping storyline05 January,2025 01:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The victim was identified as Mohammed Tabrez Ansari, alias Shams Tabrez Ansari alias Sonu05 January,2025 06:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
In the pictures shared on Instagram, Sindhu can be seen wearing a sea foam green tissue lehenga by House of Masaba. The outfit also includes a custom paranda05 January,2025 11:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Allan Border presented the trophy to the hosts' team, but Sunil Gavaskar, despite being present at the venue was left uninvited. The five-match series that Australia won drew record crowds at multiple venues and broke an 87-year-old attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week05 January,2025 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
