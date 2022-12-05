×
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST

BEST seeks to go green, to start installing smart meters in a few months

Rajasthan: Media has 'boycotted' Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Gehlot
In Photos: PM Narendra Modi casts vote for Gujarat Assembly elections
Entertainment News
'Fabulous and well-written,' yet Kajol first said no to Revathi's 'Salaam Venky'

Ahead of the release of the film, during a media interaction, Kajol said that she had initially decided on not doing the film

05 December,2022 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
News
SC junks PIL to remove 'wrong' historical facts on Taj Mahal

A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar asked the petitioner to approach the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and make a representation before it

05 December,2022 01:46 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Dominique Lapierre, author of 'City of Joy', dies at 91

The 1985 novel 'City of Joy', which is about the hardships of a rickshaw puller in Kolkata, was a massive success. A movie based on it was released in 1992, starring Patrick Swayze and directed by Roland Joffe

05 December,2022 12:27 PM IST | Madrid | AFP
Sports News
Mid-Day in Qatar

We missed Sadio Mane: Senegal coach after defeat to England in round of 16

Two-time African Player of the Year Mane, who finished second in the Ballon d’Or race, behind French striker Karim Benzema, suffered an injury to his right fibula while playing for his club FC Bayern Munich just 11 days before the World Cup began

05 December,2022 01:30 PM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro



