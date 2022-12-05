- Mumbai
BEST seeks to go green, to start installing smart meters in a few months
Ahead of the release of the film, during a media interaction, Kajol said that she had initially decided on not doing the film05 December,2022 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar asked the petitioner to approach the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and make a representation before it05 December,2022 01:46 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
The 1985 novel 'City of Joy', which is about the hardships of a rickshaw puller in Kolkata, was a massive success. A movie based on it was released in 1992, starring Patrick Swayze and directed by Roland Joffe05 December,2022 12:27 PM IST | Madrid | AFP
Two-time African Player of the Year Mane, who finished second in the Ballon d’Or race, behind French striker Karim Benzema, suffered an injury to his right fibula while playing for his club FC Bayern Munich just 11 days before the World Cup began05 December,2022 01:30 PM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro