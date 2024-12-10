Breaking News
Three dead, 17 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
Threat message against PM Modi: Mumbai Police nabs man from Ajmer
Maharashtra legislature winter session to start on December 16
Thane Police launches search to nab man accused of stalking school girl
Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed while on the run
BEST bus crash: 20-year-old left for 1st day at new job, never to return

A tragic BEST bus crash in Kurla claimed seven lives, including 20-year-old Afreen Shah on her first workday. The accident, which injured 42 others, highlights urgent concerns over road safety and congestion in Mumbai.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 set to enter Rs 1000 cr club within a week of its release

10 December,2024 04:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Siddharth compares Pushpa 2 Patna event to crowd gathering at construction site

Actor Siddharth has compared the massive crowd that gathered at the trailer launch of Pushpa 2 in Patna to that turning up at a construction site

10 December,2024 03:57 PM IST | Chennai
Mumbai
Three attempted murder cases reported in Mumbai within 24 hours

Mumbai witnessed three attempted murder cases within a day in Vile Parle, Dharavi, and Malad. All accused have been arrested, and the victims are undergoing treatment.

10 December,2024 01:46 PM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Here's how you can keep your skin healthy and glowing during winter season

The winter weather can significantly affect the skin, leaving it dry, flaky and sensitive

10 December,2024 04:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Rohit’s poor numbers hurting Team India?

Skipper’s task cut out for Saturday’s Brisbane Test after a poor run of form

10 December,2024 04:48 PM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

