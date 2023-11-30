Breaking News
Mumbai police's sniffer dog finds kidnapped six-year-old in 90 minutes
Mumbai: On Day 2, BMC takes action against 161 establishments for not displaying Marathi signboards
Parts of Thane to face 12-hour water cut on December 1
Maharashtra govt to give aid up to 3 hectares for crop losses due to unseasonal rains: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra: Five booked for seeking Rs 1 crore from builder in Panvel
Mumbai: Green toll for vehicles using Aarey Road soon

Forest Department plans deterrent measure to discourage motorists from taking the eco-sensitive road that connects Western Express Highway to busy areas like Powai, Andheri East and Marol

CBFC instructs omission of close-up shots from Animal, orders 6 modifications

30 November,2023 08:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A part of Sri, only for me

Despite getting many offers for Sridevi’s biopic, producer-husband Boney says he’ll never make one as it’s too personal

30 November,2023 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
Horoscope today, Nov 30: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

30 November,2023 04:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirley Bose
Mid-Day Premium Elevate breakfast with these unique nutrient-packed pancake recipes

Imagine pancakes that not only satisfy your craving for a warm and fluffy breakfast but also provide a nutritious boost to kickstart your day. Mumbai-based chefs share with us innovative pancake recipes

30 November,2023 07:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Splendid Shreyanka’s brilliant last over takes India ‘A’ over the line

Mani (1-28) ended Armitage’s 52-run knock, which was laced with three fours and one six.

30 November,2023 07:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

