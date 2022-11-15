×
Mumbai: Caught in traffic, school buses seek change in timings
Gokhale bridge closure

Closure of Gokhale bridge has led to increase in traffic congestion and travel time, making it difficult for bus drivers to match school timings, manage multiple shifts

Butcher of Delhi honed his chopping skills in Mumbai's 5-star

IN PHOTOS: Glimpses from the G2O summit in Bali

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's daughter Diza shares memories with her father

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's daughter Diza shares memories with her father

Diza took to Instagram, where she recalled all the memories of Siddhaanth, from her old childhood days to their recent outing

15 November,2022 01:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 cr at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 cr at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

At the Amritsar international airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Ludhiana zonal unit's team intercepted two Dubai-bound passengers

15 November,2022 01:29 PM IST | Chandigarh | PTI
‘Winter worsens bone problems’: Experts share ways to maintain bone health

‘Winter worsens bone problems’: Experts share ways to maintain bone health

Winter is observed to impact the bone health of many Indians, especially those who show signs of Vitamin D deficiency— a major cause of bone conditions among Indian adults, as per the fifth National Family Health Survey. City-based medical experts shed light on causes and simple ways to maintain bone health during the season

15 November,2022 09:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Pakistan must learn how to close out big games: Shan Masood

Pakistan must learn how to close out big games: Shan Masood

Masood said the young team had a bright future, but needed to learn how to win the tight moments. “I think the next step this young team has to take is finishing games, finishing out close moments”

14 November,2022 07:34 AM IST | Melbourne | PTI



