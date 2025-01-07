-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has urged citizens not to panic and said that as a precautionary measure, a 15-bed isolation ward has been set up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa
The incident, which occurred on December 4, 2024, during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and left her child, Sri Teja, in critical condition07 January,2025 12:15 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Three individuals, including two foreign nationals, have been arrested in connection with the Torres scam in which investors were allegedly duped of Rs 13.48 crore. The accused face charges under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act.07 January,2025 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
The award-winning actress donned a shimmery hand-embroidered 'Celestial Aura' gown in noir from Mishra's Couture Fall 2024 collection, Aura07 January,2025 02:43 PM IST | California | ANI
The competition will feature 18 of the world's top 20 men's singles players and 14 of the top 20 women's singles shuttlers07 January,2025 03:45 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT