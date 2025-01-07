Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
TMC directs health dept to remain vigilant, issues list of do's and dont's
HMPV Outbreak

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has urged citizens not to panic and said that as a precautionary measure, a 15-bed isolation ward has been set up at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa

Salman Khan gets bulletproof windows for his Mumbai home - watch video

07 January,2025 01:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Watch: Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun visits hospital to meet boy injured in stampede

The incident, which occurred on December 4, 2024, during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and left her child, Sri Teja, in critical condition

07 January,2025 12:15 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Breaking: 3 arrested in Torres scam case, including 2 foreign nationals

Three individuals, including two foreign nationals, have been arrested in connection with the Torres scam in which investors were allegedly duped of Rs 13.48 crore. The accused face charges under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act.

07 January,2025 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Catherine O'Hara opts for Rahul Mishra ensemble at Golden Globes 2025

The award-winning actress donned a shimmery hand-embroidered 'Celestial Aura' gown in noir from Mishra's Couture Fall 2024 collection, Aura

07 January,2025 02:43 PM IST | California | ANI
Sports News
India to field their largest-ever contingent at India Open Super 750 next week

The competition will feature 18 of the world's top 20 men's singles players and 14 of the top 20 women's singles shuttlers

07 January,2025 03:45 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

