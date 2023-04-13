Breaking News
Mumbai: Kalina school reduces 12-year-old to tears
Missing Aurangabad rapper resurfaces: ‘Why are they so scared of my song?’
Daily COVID-19 deaths jump to nine in state; two from Mumbai
Mumbai: Couple tie knot with fake ID; youth held for child marriage
Mumbai: Bandra’s U-bridge now gets chain link fencing
Satish Kaushik to be seen in these upcoming projects

13 April,2023 09:17 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Aditi Rao Hydari: Cried when my film released on OTT

From initially being skeptical of the web world to landing a defining role in Jubilee, Aditi Rao Hydari credits directors for telling unheard stories and backing talent

13 April,2023 07:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Mumbai
Ajit Pawar's future is bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

On Wednesday, while addressing the media, Sanjay Raut said, "NCP leader Ajit Pawar is a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress party. I don't think he will do such things and go with them (BJP)

13 April,2023 09:26 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Lifestyle News
How sustainable are India's digital health initiatives for the rural population?

Digitising health care is the need of the hour but how attainable is it for India? Experts delve into the challenges and solutions to streamline digital healthcare services in India

13 April,2023 08:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Rohit Sharma heaves sigh of relief after Mumbai Indians register maiden win

After last-ball thriller against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma credits spinners for restricting opposition and batters for taking their chances to ensure maiden IPL-16 win for 5-time champs

13 April,2023 07:34 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI

