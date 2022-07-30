×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Work on Diva station road overbridge 90 per cent complete
India's first monkeypox patient recovers
Don't agree with governor's remarks on Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde govt completes one month in office, but no sign of cabinet expansion yet

In Focus

Over 5,000 gram panchayats in Maharashtra shun widow customs

Activists welcome move; also refer to movement in Goa to put an end to the repressive practice

'Hounded' by ED, Shiv Sena Dy. Leader flees to Eknath Shinde camp Maharashtra political crisis

'Hounded' by ED, Shiv Sena Dy. Leader flees to Eknath Shinde camp
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone look elegant in Manish Malhotra's royal outfits Mijwan 2022

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone look elegant in Manish Malhotra's royal outfits
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Netizens roast Ratna Pathak Shah over Karva Chauth remark

Netizens roast Ratna Pathak Shah over Karva Chauth remark

Karva Chauth, a one-day festival celebrated annually by married Hindu women in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the longevity of their husband

30 July,2022 01:22 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Chinese loan sharks trapped 5 countries: Police
mid-day exclusive

Chinese loan sharks trapped 5 countries: Police

Not just desperate Indians, but mobile lending goons targetted people in other developing countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Nepal

30 July,2022 07:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Lifestyle News
Wordle 406 for July 30: Use these cues to guess today’s word correctly

Wordle 406 for July 30: Use these cues to guess today’s word correctly

Guessed today’s Wordle, yet? If not, here are some cues for you to solve the puzzle

30 July,2022 12:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
DK: To have success as a finisher you need the backing of captain, coach

DK: To have success as a finisher you need the backing of captain, coach

Karthik cracked an unbeaten 41 off just 19 deliveries at a strike rate of nearly 213 at the back end of the innings as India amassed 190/6 and then restricted the West Indies to 122/8 in 20 overs in the opening T20I for a 68-run victory

30 July,2022 11:28 AM IST | Trinidad | IANS

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK