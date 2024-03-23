-
Authorities have seized Rs 23 crore cash, 17 lakh litre liquor from different parts of Maharashtra since March 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024
Starring the incomparable Manoj Bajpayee as ACP Avinash Verma, this pulse-pounding sequel is back after 3 years with another adrenaline-fueled mystery23 March,2024 06:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that people in power do not care about the farmers in the country and the Centre has failed to keep its promise of doubling their income by 202423 March,2024 03:32 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Bookstalls in Mumbai might just cease to exist a few years from now, believes Dharmesh Khandor, owner of the 45-year-old Sheetal Book Centre located in Matunga. To battle stiff competition from the internet, the bookseller has devised a way to stay in business and also earn profits23 March,2024 06:03 PM IST | Aakanksha Ahire
Sarfaraz impressed one and all in the recently concluded home Test series against England while Musheer, 19, became the youngest Mumbai batter to score a hundred in a Ranji Trophy final. Naushad revealed that they will be leaving for Azamgarh, in Uttar Pradesh for their maiden journey with the Thar23 March,2024 07:30 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
