Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too
First-time voters swayed by political views on climate change: Survey
Anna Hazare blames arrest on Arvind Kejriwal’s doing
Mumbai Police gear up to arrest 35 Somalian pirates
MP Pragya Thakur appears before court, bailable warrant cancelled
LS polls: Rs 23 cr cash, 17 lakh litre liquor seized in state, says EC

Authorities have seized Rs 23 crore cash, 17 lakh litre liquor from different parts of Maharashtra since March 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024

23 March,2024 07:53 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Starring the incomparable Manoj Bajpayee as ACP Avinash Verma, this pulse-pounding sequel is back after 3 years with another adrenaline-fueled mystery

23 March,2024 06:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that people in power do not care about the farmers in the country and the Centre has failed to keep its promise of doubling their income by 2024

23 March,2024 03:32 PM IST | Pune | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS

Bookstalls in Mumbai might just cease to exist a few years from now, believes Dharmesh Khandor, owner of the 45-year-old Sheetal Book Centre located in Matunga. To battle stiff competition from the internet, the bookseller has devised a way to stay in business and also earn profits 

23 March,2024 06:03 PM IST | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Sarfaraz, Musheer gain from Anand Mahindra’s generosity

Sarfaraz, Musheer gain from Anand Mahindra’s generosity

Sarfaraz impressed one and all in the recently concluded home Test series against England while Musheer, 19, became the youngest Mumbai batter to score a hundred in a Ranji Trophy final. Naushad revealed that they will be leaving for Azamgarh, in Uttar Pradesh for their maiden journey with the Thar

23 March,2024 07:30 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

