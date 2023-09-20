- Latest News
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued an advisory regarding the potential presence of ‘sting rays’ and ‘jellyfish’ along the city’s shore. They cautioned those visiting the immersion for Ganapati Visarjan to remain cautious of the aquatic species.
Members of BTS have extended their contracts with HYBE for a second time and will reunite in 2025 after completing their military obligations.20 September,2023 06:47 PM IST | South Korea
The six-year-old girl from Thane district in Maharashtra, went missing from her house on Sept 13. Her body was found dumped in a bucket the next day, the police said20 September,2023 04:53 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
The internet is buzzing about Smashbox’s perfecting pen, Skin Story’s multistick and Tint Cosmetic’s matte lip stains. This has tempted us to refill our carts and get fresh shades for our lips. But wait. Before you go on a lipstick shopping spree, we have make-up pundits listing down tips to help you make the right choice20 September,2023 05:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Mohammad Siraj surged eight spots after his memorable performance that helped dismiss Sri Lanka for just 50 runs20 September,2023 04:11 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent
