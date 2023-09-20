Breaking News
Thane: Kalyan Ganesh Mandal's theme 'democracy is at peril'; police serve notice
Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain with overcast skies
Pune: Over 35,000 women recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Maha: Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbra, extinguished
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

BMC asks citizens to watch out for 'sting rays' and 'jellyfish' during visarjan

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued an advisory regarding the potential presence of ‘sting rays’ and ‘jellyfish’ along the city’s shore. They cautioned those visiting the immersion for Ganapati Visarjan to remain cautious of the aquatic species.  

Shilpa Shetty dances to beat of dhol as she bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Shilpa Shetty dances to beat of dhol as she bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

20 September,2023 07:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS commits to Hybe once more, RM takes to Instagram to celebrate the news!

BTS commits to Hybe once more, RM takes to Instagram to celebrate the news!

Members of BTS have extended their contracts with HYBE for a second time and will reunite in 2025 after completing their military obligations.

20 September,2023 06:47 PM IST | South Korea
Mumbai
Man held from Bihar for rape, murder of six-year-old girl in Bhiwandi
Maharashtra

Man held from Bihar for rape, murder of six-year-old girl in Bhiwandi

The six-year-old girl from Thane district in Maharashtra, went missing from her house on Sept 13. Her body was found dumped in a bucket the next day, the police said

20 September,2023 04:53 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Can’t pick the right lipstick? Here’s an expert guide to your perfect shade

Mid-Day Premium Can’t pick the right lipstick? Here’s an expert guide to your perfect shade

The internet is buzzing about Smashbox’s perfecting pen, Skin Story’s multistick and Tint Cosmetic’s matte lip stains. This has tempted us to refill our carts and get fresh shades for our lips. But wait. Before you go on a lipstick shopping spree, we have make-up pundits listing down tips to help you make the right choice

20 September,2023 05:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Mohammad Siraj regains top spot, Kuldeep Yadav moves down in ODI rankings

Mohammad Siraj regains top spot, Kuldeep Yadav moves down in ODI rankings

Mohammad Siraj surged eight spots after his memorable performance that helped dismiss Sri Lanka for just 50 runs

20 September,2023 04:11 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK