Kolkata doctor rape-murder: West Bengal Assembly unanimously passes state anti-rape Bill
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
Finger found in ice cream: Cops summon production manager and technician

Since the relevant charges are bailable, no arrests have been made

'16 years of life...': Ananya Panday mourns the loss of her beloved dog Fudge

03 September,2024 01:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS Suga case: KCC to penalize K-news channel for circulating fake footage

After the wrong footage of Suga was circulated by a news channel, it led to significant backlash against the BTS rapper. However, it was later clarified that the video was incorrect

03 September,2024 10:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
West Bengal Assembly unanimously passes state anti-rape Bill
Kolkata doctor rape-murder

The draft legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state

03 September,2024 02:17 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Ganeshotsav in Pune: Are traditional values still at the core?
Mid-day Specials

Mid-Day Premium Ganeshotsav in Pune: Are traditional values still at the core?

Pune, the birthplace of the ‘Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav,’ celebrates the festival with grandeur and rich traditions. Over the years, these traditions have shaped the festivities. But are these time-honoured practices now clashing with modern innovations? Let's explore

03 September,2024 11:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
WATCH VIDEO: Shubman Gill gears up for Duleep Trophy

Shubman Gill was also part of India's famous Gabba win over Australia. In that match, the youngster played a stellar knock of 91 runs to defeat Aussies at their fortress after 32 years. Punjab batter is a strong first-class cricket batter, with 4,034 runs in 52 matches at an average of 49.80, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties coming in 90 innings

03 September,2024 02:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

