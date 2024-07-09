-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
Fleeing after snatching a gold chain near Dhanukarwadi Metro station, the robber had swiftly changed his attire to evade being identified by the police
Bigg Boss OTT 3: In a viral video, eagle-eyed fans spotted a black snake slithering across the floor where Lovekesh Kataria was seated with his hands tied09 July,2024 02:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Ahead of the high tide, a team of life guards was seen vacating the Juhu beach on Tuesday. Pics/ Anurag Ahire09 July,2024 01:27 PM IST | Jasmeen Shaikh
Make your monsoon tea time special with scrumptious cake recipes. Chefs and bakers share with us unique recipes for Goan bebinca, chocolate and orange almond cake, coffee cream tart and more09 July,2024 02:43 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Both teams will square off against each other for a chance to feature in the final at the Olympiastadion Berlin09 July,2024 02:45 PM IST | Dortmund | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT