Breaking News
Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Maharashtra: 65-year-old man killed by son, nephew over property dispute
Palghar

A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son and nephew who dumped his dead body in a forest in Maharashtra's Palghar

'Animal' writer Saurabh Gupta defends the film, says 'hero is as much of...'

'Animal' writer Saurabh Gupta defends the film, says 'hero is as much of...'

12 March,2024 05:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Thalapathy Vijay slams CAA implementation: It is not acceptable

Thalapathy Vijay slams CAA implementation: It is not acceptable

Thalapathy Vijay has slammed the announcement of CAA implementation by the Modi government. In an official statement, he urged the TN government to not implement the law in the state

12 March,2024 06:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
BJP wants 400-plus seats to change Constitution: Uddhav Thackeray
Lok Sabha elections 2024

BJP wants 400-plus seats to change Constitution: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray has claimed that the BJP wants to win more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 to change the Constitution, after which there would be no elections in the country

12 March,2024 06:06 PM IST | Yavatmal | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
‘Farsan Mumbai mai sabka humsafar hai’

Mid-Day Premium ‘Farsan Mumbai mai sabka humsafar hai’

Mumbai is home to a large number of farsan shops making farsan an intrinsic part of the city’s food culture. Mumbaikars are known to start and end their day eating farsan items. We spoke to some of the city’s iconic farsan shops to explore Mumbaikars love for this Indian cuisine

12 March,2024 05:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
RCB vs MI live updates: Dangerous Kaur departs, RCB in command
LIVE

RCB vs MI live updates: Dangerous Kaur departs, RCB in command

A lacklustre Royal Challengers Bangalore side faces a do-or-die contest with reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in New Delhi

12 March,2024 08:10 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK