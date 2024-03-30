Breaking News
Akasa Air goes international
Shiv Sena (UBT) targets BJP’s Gujarat shift, unleashes ‘Maharashtra Swabhiman’ fury
Prakash Ambedkar to form new anti-BJP front
After US, UN sounds alarm on Indian LS elections
OpenAI reveals Voice Engine; won't yet publicly release AI voice-cloning tech
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Locally strong ally goes against BJP candidate in Amravati
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

LS seat to see three-way fight; Shinde Sena leader says plans are on to ensure sitting MP’s defeat

Siddharth Anand dismissed for Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan 2'

Siddharth Anand dismissed for Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan 2'

30 March,2024 12:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa buys a swanky new car worth Rs 1.3 cr

Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa buys a swanky new car worth Rs 1.3 cr

Haarsh bought a Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs 1.3 crore. Sharing a post on Instagram he wrote, “My new car is my happy place.” 

30 March,2024 01:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Prakash Ambedkar to form new anti-BJP front

Prakash Ambedkar to form new anti-BJP front

As VBA president Ambedkar promises new front, MVA’s welcome gesture masks tensions

30 March,2024 05:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Mumbai
Homeownership in Mumbai: The buy vs rent debate demystified

Mid-Day Premium Homeownership in Mumbai: The buy vs rent debate demystified

For newly married couples, buying a house of their own in the city of dreams can be challenging, but experts say it is not impossible. Mid-day.com spoke to experts who explore ways in which young couples can build their sweet home in Mumbai

30 March,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IPL 2024: DC needs Prithvi Shaw's inclusion to strengthen their batting vs CSK

IPL 2024: DC needs Prithvi Shaw's inclusion to strengthen their batting vs CSK

CSK bought the services of uncapped Sameer Rizvi for 8.40 crore. The two sixes in his first IPL 2024 innings against Punjab Kings showed why the Chennai-based franchise was desperate to buy him. The inclusion of Shaw will add much more solidity to DC's batting lineup. But the question is Mustafizur Rahman's clever deliveries

30 March,2024 02:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK