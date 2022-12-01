×
Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Mumbai: Two arrested for molesting, harassing South Korean YouTuber in Khar

A video had gone viral on social media on Wednesday in which the woman was being sexually harassed by a man. In the video, the man can also be seen forcefully kissing her and pulling her hand

Mumbai: Second Aqua Line 3 train to arrive in city soon

AAP leaders used Delhi excise policy as device to generate illegal funds: ED

Entertainment News
Watch video! Abhishek Pathak on 'Drishyam 2': Ajay Devgn believed in me

Abhishek Pathak is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

01 December,2022 12:24 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Three bidders qualify for the work to rebuild Andheri connector; officials say further scrutiny is underway to finalise a suitable contractor for the project

01 December,2022 07:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
World AIDS Day 2022: History, theme, and significance

The theme for World AIDS Day this year is "Equalize". It implies that everyone should try to end the injustices that, in the opinion of UNAIDS, are impeding the effort to eradicate AIDS

01 December,2022 10:02 AM IST | Washington | ANI
Sports News
Christian Pulisic can do this all day!

Coach and teammates hail warrior-like Captain America, who laid his body on the line to send USA into the knockouts

01 December,2022 07:57 AM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro



