Breaking News
Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

4.92 per cent turnout in first hour of polling in Gujarat

Mumbai: HIV/AIDS treatment, counselling go online

Entertainment News
55 days to 'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan begins countdown with new poster

'Pathaan', which also has a cameo by Salman Khan, will land in theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

01 December,2022 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral

Police on Wednesday said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe into it

01 December,2022 08:15 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Expert skincare tips and makeup looks for this wedding season

Premium

If attending weddings makes you anxious, we’ve got you covered with expert skincare tips, and the best of make-up trends which will elevate your look

01 December,2022 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Christian Pulisic can do this all day!

Coach and teammates hail warrior-like Captain America, who laid his body on the line to send USA into the knockouts

01 December,2022 07:57 AM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro



