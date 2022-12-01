×
?lifestyle-health--breakingnews">Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

While this will boost immunisation against measles, the BMC feels this might help create confidence among the people that it is concerned about their children’s safety

Mumbai: Two arrested for molesting, harassing South Korean YouTuber in Khar

IN PHOTOS: Motorists face bumper-to-bumper traffic at Goregaon

Entertainment News
Watch video! Abhishek Pathak on 'Drishyam 2': Ajay Devgn believed in me

Abhishek Pathak is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

01 December,2022 12:24 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
Police moves Delhi High Court against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Sunanda Pushkar death

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014

01 December,2022 03:01 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
3.8 million people living with HIV in South-East Asia region, says WHO
World AIDS Day 2022

An estimated 38.4 million people are living with HIV, globally. In 2021, an estimated 1.5 million people acquired HIV and around 650 000 people died from AIDS-related causes, according to the United Nations agency

01 December,2022 12:35 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Sports News
Christian Pulisic can do this all day!

Coach and teammates hail warrior-like Captain America, who laid his body on the line to send USA into the knockouts

01 December,2022 07:57 AM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro



