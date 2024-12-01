Breaking News
Maharashtra government formation: CM swearing-in on December 5; Devendra Fadnavis likely to take oath
London to Mumbai flight turns around after ‘engine shutdown’
Mumbai: BMC misses Andheri’s Gokhale bridge deadline again
Mumbai: 13-year-old raped 7 months ago, pregnancy reveals crime
Mumbai: 21-year-old busy on phone, hit by train at Mulund railway station
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Mumbai: Actor Sharad Kapoor accused of molestation by aspiring actress

A 28-year-old has alleged that actor Sharad Kapoor called her to his office for an audition

Meet Ruchir Kulkarni: DJ behind viral 'Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo'

Meet Ruchir Kulkarni: DJ behind viral 'Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo'

01 December,2024 10:59 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
All the new movie releases to watch in December 2024

All the new movie releases to watch in December 2024

From 'Pushpa 2' to 'Baby John,' there's something for everyone. So, sit back and get ready for a month full of great content!

01 December,2024 09:33 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
News
Cyclone Fengal remains stationary near Puducherry, says IMD

Cyclone Fengal remains stationary near Puducherry, says IMD

Meanwhile, operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Sunday, resumed past midnight but many flights suffered cancellations and delays

01 December,2024 10:33 AM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent
Sunday Mid-Day News
How this Mumbai fitness trainer survived the climb to Nepal’s Mount Manaslu

How this Mumbai fitness trainer survived the climb to Nepal’s Mount Manaslu

What does it take to summit one of the world’s highest mountains? Fitness trainer Robin Behl gives us an intimate account of braving death for 72 hours to summit Nepal’s Mount Manaslu

01 December,2024 08:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
Sports News
Coach Achrekar’s memorial to be unveiled on Tuesday

Coach Achrekar’s memorial to be unveiled on Tuesday

Dalvi along with former Test cricketers Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe and Kamath Memorial Cricket Club’s ex-captain Sunil Ramachandran took the initiative to build a memorial

01 December,2024 08:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK