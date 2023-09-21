Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Nashik: Govt to suspend licenses of 'on indefinite strike' onion traders

The Maharashtra government has ordered the suspension of licenses as a response to the indefinite strike by onion traders in Nashik district, protesting against the recent hike in export duty on onions by the Union government

Sex Education: Here's everything you need to know before you watch season 4

Sex Education: Here's everything you need to know before you watch season 4

21 September,2023 09:40 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Kanika Dhillon: Taapsee Pannu never asks, who is the male lead?

Kanika Dhillon: Taapsee Pannu never asks, who is the male lead?

Describing Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba as ‘wilder’ than its 2021 original, Taapsee Pannu and writer Kanika Dhillon on how they push each other to create spirited female characters

21 September,2023 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Mumbai
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes

12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes

Matter goes to high court after 120-acre plot on the outskirts meant for 10,000 homes for lower-ranked cops like constables, havildar and naiks sees alleged malpractices by senior officers

21 September,2023 06:59 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
What you need to know about Alzheimer’s and here’s how you can help

Mid-Day Premium What you need to know about Alzheimer’s and here’s how you can help

Every year, World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated on September 21 to raise awareness about the neurological condition among people. Mumbai health experts shed light on the causes, symptoms, effects, challenges and how people can help those suffering from the disease

21 September,2023 09:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Mohammad Siraj regains top spot, Kuldeep Yadav moves down in ODI rankings

Mohammad Siraj regains top spot, Kuldeep Yadav moves down in ODI rankings

Mohammad Siraj surged eight spots after his memorable performance that helped dismiss Sri Lanka for just 50 runs

20 September,2023 04:11 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK