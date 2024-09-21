Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
Mumbai: 94 of 125 tenders go to BJP and Shinde Sena

Opposition cries foul, alleging that move has been done with one eye on upcoming elections

Anushka Sen honoured for promoting Korea-India friendship

21 September,2024 03:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
No truth to Chulbul Pandey appearance in Singham Again!

Amid recent speculation and fan speculations, it is now confirmed that Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey will not be joining Ajay Devgn in 'Singham Again'

21 September,2024 03:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Unrest in Dharavi over demolition of Mehboob-e-Subani mosque

Tensions escalated in Mumbai’s Dharavi as members of the Muslim community staged protests against the demolition of the Mehboob-e-Subani mosque. Pics/ Shadab Khan & Sayyed Sameer Abedi

21 September,2024 01:01 PM IST | Mumbai | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium F.R.I.E.N.D.S anniversary: Mumbai superfans on why they love the show even now

As fans of the show celebrate the characters every other day, mid-day.com spoke to F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans in Mumbai, who have loved the show for more than 20 years and find hope in its different themes, characters and stories

21 September,2024 10:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Ticket prices to remain same for upcoming India vs New Zealand in Mumbai

India and New Zealand last played a Test here at the Wankhede Stadium in 2021, a contest which the hosts won by 372 runs

21 September,2024 04:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

