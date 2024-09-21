Breaking News
Mumbai: Protests erupt in Dharavi over mosque demolition, tensions escalate

BMC had sent a demolition notice for the Mehboob-e-Subani mosque in Dharavi stating that it was built illegally; however, locals argued that it was built 25 years ago.

Shibani Dandekar reacts to ‘love jihad’ comments after marrying Farhan Akhtar

21 September,2024 12:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Preeti Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas in ICU after car accident

Preeti Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas was rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra and has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his car accident

21 September,2024 11:17 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Pune serial blast accused Munib Memon granted bail by Bombay HC

Memon's bail application was previously rejected by the Bombay High Court in 2022. The court had directed that the trial be expedited and concluded by 2023, but this did not occur.

21 September,2024 07:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Batman Day: ‘He is the best superhero without any actual superpowers’
Mid-Day Premium Batman Day: ‘He is the best superhero without any actual superpowers’

With his unwavering moral compass and undying hope in the face of adversity, Batman has been an inspiration to generations. On Batman Day, fans reflect on their love for the famed superhero

21 September,2024 09:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
India pace it right!

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah claims four, while Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep pick two wickets each as hosts bowl out Bangladesh for 149; Rohit Sharma & Co end Day Two at 81-3 to take an overall lead of 308 runs

21 September,2024 07:10 AM IST | Chennai | R Kaushik

