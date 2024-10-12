-
Locals highlight the lack of much-needed medical facilities in the area, urge authorities to act
Alia Bhatt recently spoke about the day she and Ranbir Kapoor posed with their daughter Raha for the first time for the paparazzi. She revealed she was anxious about the moment12 October,2024 10:08 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mohan Bhagwat recalled last year’s tribute to Maharani Durgavati who was the queen of the Gond kingdom of Garha-Katanga and announced that this year's focus was on Ahilyabai Holkar, whose 320th birth anniversary is being observed12 October,2024 11:14 AM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Does the idea of hosting people make you anxious? From regional appetisers to desserts, try out these hassle-free recipes tailored for the festive season12 October,2024 10:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Harmanpreet Kaur & Co will be the first Indian team in 24 years to play at iconic UAE ground when they face Australia on Sunday; venue was banned by government in 2001 due to match fixing allegations12 October,2024 08:38 AM IST | Sharjah | Santosh Suri
