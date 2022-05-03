° °
Tuesday, 03 May, 2022

Mumbai: Ulhas river bridge workers brazenly violate pollution laws
Mumbai

mid-day photographer spots workers of Motagaon-Mankoli bridge dumping concrete chunks, construction material and debris into already polluted river

PM Modi in Berlin seeks Indian diaspora's support for 'Vocal for Local', Khadi
Maanayata Dutt: Eid celebrations this year are all the more special for us
Met Gala 2022: Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker arrive in style

Several pictures from the fashion night have surfaced online in which the newlyweds can be seen looking head over heels in love with each other

03 May,2022 10:09 AM IST | Washington | ANI
Internet services suspended in Jodhpur after stone-pelting incident

According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am today

03 May,2022 11:14 AM IST | Jodhpur | PTI
World Asthma Day: Why masks can help asthma patients even as Covid norms ease

Premium

World Asthma Day is celebrated on May 3. Alongside the Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai is also tackling poor air quality. Mid-day Online reached out to city experts to understand how this double threat affects asthma patients

03 May,2022 09:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
‘Captaincy affected his mind’

MS Dhoni feels leading Chennai Super Kings burdened Ravindra Jadeja and affected his performances; hopes all-rounder can deliver now without pressure after his side’s 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday

03 May,2022 08:04 AM IST | Pune | Shreeram Gokhale

