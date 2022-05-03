5+
mid-day photographer spots workers of Motagaon-Mankoli bridge dumping concrete chunks, construction material and debris into already polluted river
Several pictures from the fashion night have surfaced online in which the newlyweds can be seen looking head over heels in love with each other03 May,2022 10:09 AM IST | Washington | ANI
According to an order issued by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur beginning from 1 am today03 May,2022 11:14 AM IST | Jodhpur | PTI
World Asthma Day is celebrated on May 3. Alongside the Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai is also tackling poor air quality. Mid-day Online reached out to city experts to understand how this double threat affects asthma patients03 May,2022 09:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
MS Dhoni feels leading Chennai Super Kings burdened Ravindra Jadeja and affected his performances; hopes all-rounder can deliver now without pressure after his side’s 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday03 May,2022 08:04 AM IST | Pune | Shreeram Gokhale