Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Man who ‘molested’ woman at Bandra pub nabbed in Jaipur
Mumbai: Not taking medicines? Expect a call from BMC’s war room
Mumbai: In pre-bid meeting, Bandra residents raise objections
Mumbai: Show-cause notice gives doctor 24 hours to reply
Grant Road murder case: The man who was stabbed thrice and lived to tell the tale
IPL-News

In Focus

Mumbai: Congress' minority cells stage protests over Rahul's disqualification
Maharashtra

The state Congress' SC, OBC, minority, and advivasi cells organised a protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. Similar demonstrations were also held in other parts of the state, Patole said

Tom Holland, Zendaya 'pictured' in Munnar, fans call it 'April fool prank'

01 April,2023 01:38 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar spotted hugging at NMACC event amid tiff rumours

Several videos posted by the paps surfaced online where Priyanka was seen hugging Karan Johar. They even talked for a few minutes and shared laughs as well

01 April,2023 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Court denies bail to 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani
Mumbai

Jaisinghani was arrested by the Mumbai police from Gujarat on March 20

01 April,2023 02:49 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
From Malpuas to Masala Milk: 5 unmissable sweets at Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road

With the onset of Ramzan, the famous khau galli at Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road is oozing with mouth-watering desserts. The streets are bustling with food lovers who flock to pulsating shops, sweet stalls, and restaurants in a bid to stimulate their taste buds. We spoke to Mumbaikar Mohammad Ruwham Khan, who takes us through the top must-try desserts at the iconic Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

01 April,2023 08:37 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IPL 2023: Right knee injury may cut short Williamson's IPL stint

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's further participation in the ongoing IPL has been put under doubt due to a right knee injury that he suffered during his team's winning effort against Chennai Super Kings here

01 April,2023 02:03 PM IST | Ahmedabad | PTI

