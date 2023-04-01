- Latest News
The state Congress' SC, OBC, minority, and advivasi cells organised a protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai. Similar demonstrations were also held in other parts of the state, Patole said
Several videos posted by the paps surfaced online where Priyanka was seen hugging Karan Johar. They even talked for a few minutes and shared laughs as well01 April,2023 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Jaisinghani was arrested by the Mumbai police from Gujarat on March 2001 April,2023 02:49 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
With the onset of Ramzan, the famous khau galli at Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road is oozing with mouth-watering desserts. The streets are bustling with food lovers who flock to pulsating shops, sweet stalls, and restaurants in a bid to stimulate their taste buds. We spoke to Mumbaikar Mohammad Ruwham Khan, who takes us through the top must-try desserts at the iconic Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai01 April,2023 08:37 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's further participation in the ongoing IPL has been put under doubt due to a right knee injury that he suffered during his team's winning effort against Chennai Super Kings here01 April,2023 02:03 PM IST | Ahmedabad | PTI
