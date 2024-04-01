-
As cops extradite Prasad Pujari from China, official data shows major extortion calls have dropped from 94 in 2015 to just one in 2023 and 2024
Pooja Hegde has been reportedly dating Rohan for a while now. He is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Bazaar'.01 April,2024 08:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The event will also be attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das01 April,2024 09:18 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Om, a Bengaluru-based autistic child was denied health cover for his pneumonia treatment owing to his developmental condition. His case sheds light on how Indian insurance companies are breaching IRDAI regulations by refusing coverage or denying claims of individuals living with neurodivergent conditions01 April,2024 09:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
MI leggie Piyush Chawla feels fans perception towards skipper Pandya will change once they register first win01 April,2024 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | G Krishnan
