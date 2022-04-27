5+
Following civic body, the Collectorate also swings into action, finds that scope of encroachment is almost twice of what was exposed by this paper, and issues demolition notice
Chhavi Mittal shared a heartfelt note on Instagram where she spoke about being cancer free and thanked fans for their blessings27 April,2022 07:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
According to police, the accident took place in Kalimedu village when the car touched the overhead power cable killing 11 and injuring 1527 April,2022 09:21 AM IST | Chennai | IANS
Neurodiverse individuals are more likely to suffer from mental health conditions than their neurotypical peers. For World Autism Month, Mid-Day Online spoke to neurodiversity advocates and experts who are finding creative ways to further our understanding of the community27 April,2022 10:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani’s 4-113 and two wickets each from pacer Minad Manjrekar and leg-spinner Khizar Dafedar caused the damage for Vidarbha27 April,2022 07:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure