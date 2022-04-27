° °
Wednesday, 27 April, 2022

Mid-Day
Mumbai: Illegal Chowpatty gets seven days to vanish
Mumbai to face water shortage today
CCTV surveillance at BMC schools soon to be a reality
BMC lists 337 buildings across Mumbai as dangerous
BEST trade unions now demand regularisation of contract staffers
BMC starts free booster dose for 18-59 year olds with private hospitals under CSR drive

In Focus

Mumbai: Illegal Chowpatty gets seven days to vanish
mid-day impact

Following civic body, the Collectorate also swings into action, finds that scope of encroachment is almost twice of what was exposed by this paper, and issues demolition notice

Uttrakhand: No permission for Mahapanchayat, Sec 144 imposed in Haridwar village

Sara Ali Khan and Farah Khan twin in 'Hara Hara'; channel their inner poet Whacky Wednesday

Entertainment News
'The surgery lasted for 6 hours, the next thing I know, I woke up cancer free'

Chhavi Mittal shared a heartfelt note on Instagram where she spoke about being cancer free and thanked fans for their blessings

27 April,2022 07:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Tamil Nadu: 11 electrocuted, 15 injured in Mutt car festival in Thanjavur

According to police, the accident took place in Kalimedu village when the car touched the overhead power cable killing 11 and injuring 15

27 April,2022 09:21 AM IST | Chennai | IANS
Lifestyle News
Understanding the mental health needs of neurodiverse individuals

Premium

Neurodiverse individuals are more likely to suffer from mental health conditions than their neurotypical peers. For World Autism Month, Mid-Day Online spoke to neurodiversity advocates and experts who are finding creative ways to further our understanding of the community

27 April,2022 10:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Mumbai on verge of CK Nayudu glory

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani’s 4-113 and two wickets each from pacer Minad Manjrekar and leg-spinner Khizar Dafedar caused the damage for Vidarbha

27 April,2022 07:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

