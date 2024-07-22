Breaking News
Mumbai: Watchman nabbed for molesting minor girl
Maharashtra to establish skill development centres in colleges
Mumbai: Sion hosp doctors win breakfast allowance
Mumbai: ‘No fees for eligible female students or face consequences’
CR services disrupted due to technical snag at Kalyan
BMC concedes to demands after two-year struggle by civic hospital doctors; stipend hikes and temporary hostel space on the horizon

Jasmin Bhasin thanks beau Aly Goni for 'being her eyes' after corneal damage

22 July,2024 11:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
'It's been a very happy divorce': Kiran Rao on parting ways with Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao shared that her divorce from Aamir Khan has made her very happy, honestly

22 July,2024 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
All political parties must fight together for country for next five years: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Ahead of the start of Parliament's Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people have given their verdict in the Lok Sabha polls and now all political parties must fight together for the country for the next five years.

22 July,2024 11:11 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Mid-Day Premium Korean Fried Wings: Follow these recipes to indulge in delicious variations

As people around the world celebrated International Chicken Wing Day on July 1 earlier this month, the humble chicken wings have evolved so much since they became popular in India. With people riding the Korean wave, it gets even better because Indian chefs are going beyond the traditional preparations to give their own unique sweet, sour and spicy

22 July,2024 01:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Fitness concerns went against Pandya’s captaincy claims, says Ajit Agarkar

Chairman of selectors clarifies why his committee chose Suryakumar Yadav to be India’s T20 captain; praises Hardik’s skillsets

22 July,2024 12:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

