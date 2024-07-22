Breaking News
Mumbai: Watchman nabbed for molesting minor girl
Maharashtra to establish skill development centres in colleges
Mumbai: Sion hosp doctors win breakfast allowance
Mumbai: ‘No fees for eligible female students or face consequences’
CR services disrupted due to technical snag at Kalyan
Maharashtra to establish skill development centres in colleges

About 1,958 colleges in the city have applied to establish Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centres

Sushmita recalls getting schooled by parents for using the word 'sex' at 18

Sushmita recalls getting schooled by parents for using the word 'sex' at 18

22 July,2024 02:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'It's been a very happy divorce': Kiran Rao on parting ways with Aamir Khan

'It's been a very happy divorce': Kiran Rao on parting ways with Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao shared that her divorce from Aamir Khan has made her very happy, honestly

22 July,2024 12:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Sion hospital doctors win breakfast allowance

Mumbai: Sion hospital doctors win breakfast allowance

BMC concedes to demands after two-year struggle by civic hospital doctors; stipend hikes and temporary hostel space on the horizon

22 July,2024 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Korean Fried Wings: Follow these recipes to indulge in delicious variations

Mid-Day Premium Korean Fried Wings: Follow these recipes to indulge in delicious variations

As people around the world celebrated International Chicken Wing Day on July 1 earlier this month, the humble chicken wings have evolved so much since they became popular in India. With people riding the Korean wave, it gets even better because Indian chefs are going beyond the traditional preparations to give their own unique sweet, sour and spicy

22 July,2024 01:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
England move three spots up in WTC rankings following win over West Indies

England move three spots up in WTC rankings following win over West Indies

It also helps England jump up the World Test Championship standings, with the victory catapulting them past South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies into sixth place on the current table. The West Indies fall to ninth on the standings with a 22.22 per cent win-loss percentage following the late fadeout against England

22 July,2024 03:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


