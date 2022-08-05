×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: 416 pc rise in swine flu cases in 13 days; most cases in Mumbai, suburbs
Mumbai: BMC plans to construct absorption pits for flooded city roads
RBI hikes repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent with immediate effect
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi detained amid party's price rise protest

In Focus

Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation wants to launch 15-car full AC local

Commuters still split over cool trains, yet officials say idea is part of a larger plan to migrate commuters to AC locals

The importance of being Laal Singh Chaddha

The importance of being Laal Singh Chaddha
Have you seen these pictures from Kajol's family album?

Have you seen these pictures from Kajol's family album?
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Karan Johar calls Shahid Kapoor Kareena's ex-husband on 'Koffee With Karan 7'

Karan Johar calls Shahid Kapoor Kareena's ex-husband on 'Koffee With Karan 7'

Before he could say the rest of the sentence, Karan paused himself but the bullet had left the barrel as Kareena looked shell-shocked at the host

05 August,2022 12:37 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Decomposed body of FTII student found hanging in hostel
Maharashtra

Decomposed body of FTII student found hanging in hostel

Ashwin Anurag Shukla was a student from the 2017 batch of cinematography course

05 August,2022 12:19 PM IST | Pune | PTI
Lifestyle News
World Breastfeeding Week: Five tips to naturally boost milk for a nursing mother

World Breastfeeding Week: Five tips to naturally boost milk for a nursing mother

The first six months post-delivery is one of the most toughest phases of post-natal care, especially during exclusively breastfeeding the baby. Here are some tips shared by expert for naturally boosting milk production for a nursing mother

05 August,2022 10:57 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
CWG 2022: India's schedule for day eight at Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's schedule for day eight at Birmingham

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the eight day on Friday

05 August,2022 09:31 AM IST | Birmingham | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK