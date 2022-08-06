×
Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC says Milan subway ready for heavy rain
Mumbai: BMC set to auction attached properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app
Mumbai: Here’s why 150-year-old Carnac Bridge has to go
Mumbai: Schools take measures to keep students safe

In Focus

French murder mystery: Mumbai beautician's remains to return home from Paris

Mortal remains of Sadhana Patel, whose body was found in Sienne river, to arrive in Ahmedabad today; family waits for her husband’s arrest

Polling to elect next Vice President begins; PM Modi casts vote

Polling to elect next Vice President begins; PM Modi casts vote
Kajol to begin shoot for her courtroom drama from August 11

Kajol to begin shoot for her courtroom drama from August 11
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Anupam Kher gets nostalgic as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' clocks 28 years

Anupam Kher gets nostalgic as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' clocks 28 years

As 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' completed 28 years of its release, Anupam took to his Instagram handle and remembered the movie.

06 August,2022 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC says Milan subway ready for heavy rain

Mumbai: BMC says Milan subway ready for heavy rain

Premium

Civic body claims to have completed holding and pumping infrastructure and that the spot won’t flood any more

06 August,2022 07:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
Breastfeeding Week: Why exclusive breastfeeding is challenging for many women

Breastfeeding Week: Why exclusive breastfeeding is challenging for many women

Premium

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is crucial for the infant’s early nutrition and development. City-based women share how employment concerns and a lack of institutional support hinder optimum breastfeeding practices

06 August,2022 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
A look at India's medal tally and schedule ahead of Day 9 at CWG 2022

A look at India's medal tally and schedule ahead of Day 9 at CWG 2022

Here's the medal tally from CWG 2022 and India's schedule ahead of day 9 at Birmingham

06 August,2022 10:05 AM IST | Birmingham | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK