French murder mystery: Mumbai beautician's remains to return home from Paris06 August,2022 07:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma Mortal remains of Sadhana Patel, whose body was found in Sienne river, to arrive in Ahmedabad today; family waits for her husband’s arrest
As 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' completed 28 years of its release, Anupam took to his Instagram handle and remembered the movie.06 August,2022 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Civic body claims to have completed holding and pumping infrastructure and that the spot won’t flood any more06 August,2022 07:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is crucial for the infant’s early nutrition and development. City-based women share how employment concerns and a lack of institutional support hinder optimum breastfeeding practices06 August,2022 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Here's the medal tally from CWG 2022 and India's schedule ahead of day 9 at Birmingham06 August,2022 10:05 AM IST | Birmingham | PTI