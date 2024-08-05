-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Buzz
Nityanand Padiyar assaults Aditya Desai after he raises concerns about harassment of his tenant by former during society meeting
'Double iSmart', which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar,' is set to release on August 15 and stars Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles05 August,2024 01:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Unclear fee reimbursement for failing students causes concern for economically weaker sections05 August,2024 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Curated walks and tours are integral in helping people explore Mumbai, more so if they go beyond the normal and incorporate factors like poetry, community, typography and nature. We speak to a few walk curators to understand how these walks work and the facts they reveal05 August,2024 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Graham Thorpe was suffering from an illness for some years05 August,2024 01:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT