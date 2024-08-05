Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
Mumbai: Chairman bites off society member’s thumb during quarrel

Nityanand Padiyar assaults Aditya Desai after he raises concerns about harassment of his tenant by former during society meeting

John Cena recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan during his recent visit to India

05 August,2024 08:33 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Double iSmart Trailer: Ram Pothineni locks horns with Sanjay Dutt - watch video

'Double iSmart', which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar,' is set to release on August 15 and stars Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles

05 August,2024 01:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra: New RTE rules leave parents worried about school fees

Unclear fee reimbursement for failing students causes concern for economically weaker sections

05 August,2024 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
Discover Mumbai: Unique walks unveil the city's hidden stories and facts

Mid-Day Premium Discover Mumbai: Unique walks unveil the city's hidden stories and facts

Curated walks and tours are integral in helping people explore Mumbai, more so if they go beyond the normal and incorporate factors like poetry, community, typography and nature. We speak to a few walk curators to understand how these walks work and the facts they reveal

05 August,2024 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
England great Graham Thorpe passes away

Graham Thorpe was suffering from an illness for some years

05 August,2024 01:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

