The Bangladesh Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order
Rimi Sen lauded her cosmetologists who have helped her look good and took a dig at naysayers stating, “Maybe people find my skin looking good in my latest pictures"05 August,2024 01:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
When the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power in 2021, NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh resigned as home minister after Singh accused him of setting a target to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants05 August,2024 01:56 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Images and clips of Nedoroscik removing his glasses and centering himself before hopping on the pommel horse for a focused routine have gone viral. The memes and tweets have likened him to Clark Kent taking off his glasses and transforming into a hero05 August,2024 01:53 PM IST | Paris | AP
The Indian duo aggregated 146 in the qualifications and will lock horns with China for the bronze medal05 August,2024 04:54 PM IST | Chateauroux (France) | mid-day online correspondent
