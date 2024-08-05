Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
Bangladesh unrest: Hasina has resigned, interim govt is taking over, says Army

The Bangladesh Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order

Did you know? Vatsal Sheth bagged his debut film with a simple shirt and jeans

05 August,2024 03:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Rimi Sen shuts down plastic surgery rumours: 'I have only got fillers, Botox'

Rimi Sen lauded her cosmetologists who have helped her look good and took a dig at naysayers stating, “Maybe people find my skin looking good in my latest pictures"

05 August,2024 01:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Param Bir Singh targeted me at Devendra Fadnavis' behest, says Anil Deshmukh

When the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power in 2021, NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh resigned as home minister after Singh accused him of setting a target to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants

05 August,2024 01:56 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Viral US gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik has become the world's new favourite 'nerd'

Images and clips of Nedoroscik removing his glasses and centering himself before hopping on the pommel horse for a focused routine have gone viral. The memes and tweets have likened him to Clark Kent taking off his glasses and transforming into a hero

05 August,2024 01:53 PM IST | Paris | AP
Sports News
Maheshwari-Naruka qualify for bronze medal round in skeet mixed team event

The Indian duo aggregated 146 in the qualifications and will lock horns with China for the bronze medal

05 August,2024 04:54 PM IST | Chateauroux (France) | mid-day online correspondent

