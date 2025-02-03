Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
Mumbai suburban railway to soon get new design trains
The new trains will provide a modern and more comfortable experience for millions of commuters in the city

SRK announces son Aryan Khan’s debut Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood

03 February,2025 09:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Spotted: SRK, Saif Ali Khan at Netflix event; cricketers at Loveyapa screening

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

03 February,2025 08:45 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Navi Mumbai International Airport to be named after DB Patil, says minister

Minister Ganesh Naik said the demands of project-affected persons (PAPs) requesting freehold status for LIG and MIG lands along with uniform land regularisation rates will be raised with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

03 February,2025 07:37 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Cancer incidence steadily rising in India; lifestyle changes essential: Doctors
Over the years, cancer incidence has been steadily increasing in the country because of several factors like population growth and lifestyle choices

03 February,2025 09:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
T20 World Cup: Four Indian players named in women's team of the Tournament

Gongadi has the likes of G Kamalini, Aayushi Shukla and Vishnavi Sharma in the T20 World Cup team of the tournament. England, who were beaten by India in the second semi-final, have two players selected Davina Perrin - the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 176 - and wicket-keeper Katie Jones

03 February,2025 08:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

