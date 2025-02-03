-
The new trains will provide a modern and more comfortable experience for millions of commuters in the city
Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day03 February,2025 08:45 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Minister Ganesh Naik said the demands of project-affected persons (PAPs) requesting freehold status for LIG and MIG lands along with uniform land regularisation rates will be raised with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis03 February,2025 07:37 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Over the years, cancer incidence has been steadily increasing in the country because of several factors like population growth and lifestyle choices03 February,2025 09:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Gongadi has the likes of G Kamalini, Aayushi Shukla and Vishnavi Sharma in the T20 World Cup team of the tournament. England, who were beaten by India in the second semi-final, have two players selected Davina Perrin - the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 176 - and wicket-keeper Katie Jones03 February,2025 08:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
