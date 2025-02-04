-
A 42-year-old loan agent from Gujarat has been arrested for defrauding a senior citizen from Borivali of Rs 17 lakh through a digital arrest scam. The accused allegedly used bank accounts obtained under false pretenses to launder the money.
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share pictures from the last-minute preparations ahead of the grand wedding ceremony of Siddharth Chopra & Neelam Upadhyaya04 February,2025 08:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai News LIVE Updates: The state government on Monday made it mandatory to use Marathi for communication in all its offices and semi-government establishments, and employees not following the directive to face action. Follow LIVE updates here04 February,2025 10:23 AM IST | Mumbai
As we enter the second month of 2025, several interesting culinary experiences await Mumbaikars. From new restaurants and special menus to bar takeovers, here’s what you can explore in the city this February.04 February,2025 01:20 PM IST | Raaina Jain
The final also featured Sarabjot Singh, the Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh, but he finished fourth with 198.4 points04 February,2025 01:04 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
