BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
Car used in Shiv Sena leader's murder found in Rajasthan, probe continues

The police have recovered the vehicle used in the murder of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi in Rajasthan. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities intensifying efforts to track down the remaining absconding suspects.

Prabhas's look as Rudra in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa unveiled

03 February,2025 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga breaks down in tears as Beyonce wins big, see pic

Grammy Awards 2025: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Cynthia Erivo, and others celebrated in elation as Beyonce was finally awarded Album of the Year. It was Lady Gaga who teared up in joy

03 February,2025 02:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Dhananjay Munde, his aide Walmik Karad met me before polls: Manoj Jarange

Munde has been facing the heat since the arrest of Karad in the extortion case related to the brutal murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district in December 2024

03 February,2025 01:49 PM IST | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | mid-day online correspondent
Grammys 2025: Red carpet looks that became 'talk of the town'

The 67th edition of the prestigious Grammy Awards concluded in Los Angeles on Monday (IST). Beyond the spotlight on musical talent, the marquee event also came into the limelight for some unique, and some, well, just ‘weird’ looks at the red carpet. Here are some looks that stole the show or sparked conversations. 

03 February,2025 12:43 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Tickets for India's CT matches to go on sale from Monday evening

Ticket sales for the 10 matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, have already gone on general sale last week

03 February,2025 02:35 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

