-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met the family members of the victims of the Chembur shop fire
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events06 October,2024 07:20 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
After facing extreme heat conditions througout the day, Mumbaikars heaved some sigh of relief as rains made a comeback in the city on Sunday evening (PICS/ATUL KAMBLE, SHADAB KHAN)06 October,2024 09:53 PM IST | Divya Nair
The Supreme Court of India recently delivered a landmark ruling, suggesting renaming the term ‘Child Pornography’ in the POCSO Act to ‘Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material’, and broadening the scope of offence for ‘possession of such material. Experts explain these changes and the significance they hold06 October,2024 07:18 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21) and Washington Sundar (1/12) picked up wickets in the middle overs to keep India in total control of the game. Hardik Pandya too chipped in with a wicket towards the end06 October,2024 10:14 PM IST | Gwalior | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT