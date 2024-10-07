Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: Chembur shop fire victims' kin to be given Rs 5L

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met the family members of the victims of the Chembur shop fire

Bigg Boss 18 Live Updates: Meet the contestants of Salman Khan hosted show

06 October,2024 11:33 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: Jani Master National Film Award suspended

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

06 October,2024 07:20 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Rains make a surprising comeback in some parts of Mumbai

After facing extreme heat conditions througout the day, Mumbaikars heaved some sigh of relief as rains made a comeback in the city on Sunday evening (PICS/ATUL KAMBLE, SHADAB KHAN)

06 October,2024 09:53 PM IST | Divya Nair
Lifestyle News
Why SC’s recent ruling on child pornography is a landmark decision

The Supreme Court of India recently delivered a landmark ruling, suggesting renaming the term ‘Child Pornography’ in the POCSO Act to ‘Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material’, and broadening the scope of offence for ‘possession of such material. Experts explain these changes and the significance they hold

06 October,2024 07:18 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in first T20I

Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21) and Washington Sundar (1/12) picked up wickets in the middle overs to keep India in total control of the game. Hardik Pandya too chipped in with a wicket towards the end

06 October,2024 10:14 PM IST | Gwalior | PTI

Trending News:


