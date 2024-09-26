Breaking News
Mumbai rain updates: Red alert for city, holiday declared
Worli hit-and-run case: ‘We have lost faith in cops’
Badlapur encounter: ‘Why was he shot in the head?’
Mumbai: Coldplay concert ticket fiasco reaches EOW
Mumbai: Railway stalls shifted to ease crowding
MMRDA secures Rs 31,673-crore loan from Power Finance Corporation

As per the agreement, Power Finance Corporation will cover 80 per cent of the total cost of projects in Mumbai, Thane, and the remaining amount will be spent by the government and MMRDA

‘I was so shocked’: BTS' RM visits Seoul cafe, owner shares adorable account

26 September,2024 03:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Jr NTR reveals first half of 'Devara' was five hours long

Jr NTR revealed why his upcoming film 'Devara' has been made into two parts. The first film alone has a runtime of 3 hours

26 September,2024 02:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Woman dies after falling in Mumbai drain: Three-member panel to probe incident

The Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai has asked the panel to submit a report on the incident within three working days

26 September,2024 12:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
World Contraception Day

Why contraception is still essential after 40 until menopause is confirmed

On World Contraception Day, a medical expert highlights why women should continue using contraception until they are certain they have reached menopause

26 September,2024 04:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"These things sometimes take time": Nayar on KL Rahul

KL Rahul has so far played 50 Tests in his career, where he has managed to score 2863 runs at an average of 34.08 with the help of eight centuries and 14 fifties. He will be keen to find the purple patch that he is longing for in the second Test

26 September,2024 04:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

