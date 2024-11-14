Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai: Poor connectivity, worse air and gridlocks plague Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai: The digital wall blocking cyber cops
Gorai dismembered body: Fish vendor kills minor sister’s boyfriend, dumps pieces in paint drums
Maharashtra elections 2024: Uddhav and Shinde Sena battle it out in Andheri East
Maharashtra elections 2024: Only mobile phones allowed at PM Modi's rally in Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Solving traffic issue will be priority for Rutuja Latke
Maharashtra polls

Incumbent Rutuja Latke of Sena (UBT) and challenger Murji Patel lay out plans to eliminate traffic congestion, water woes and pollution in this constituency

Pics: Bollywood celebs grace store launch of luxury beauty brand by Isha Ambani

14 November,2024 09:36 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Who will be the next James Bond? Producers drop hint: 'Whiteness is not a given'

Daniel Craig played James Bond for the last time three years ago in No Time To Die. Now, all eyes are on the future of the 007 franchise

14 November,2024 10:35 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
In Photos: Preparations underway for PM Modi's rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, preparations were underway for PM Modi's rally on November 14 at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Pics/Kirti Surve Parade)

13 November,2024 02:11 PM IST | ronak mastakar
Lifestyle News
World Diabetes Day

Consuming junk food while watching TV is increasing diabetes risk in children

When children are engrossed in television shows or video games, their attention is diverted from their eating habits

14 November,2024 11:07 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
T20Is: Youngest Indians to score a century

Tilak Varma achieved an incredible milestone in the third T20I match against South Africa. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic/X/@BCCI)

14 November,2024 09:25 AM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

