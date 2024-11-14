Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai: Poor connectivity, worse air and gridlocks plague Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai: The digital wall blocking cyber cops
Gorai dismembered body: Fish vendor kills minor sister’s boyfriend, dumps pieces in paint drums
Maharashtra elections 2024: Uddhav and Shinde Sena battle it out in Andheri East
Maharashtra elections 2024: Only mobile phones allowed at PM Modi's rally in Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Govt hospital for common man is number one task for Murji Patel
Maharashtra polls

Incumbent Rutuja Latke of Sena (UBT) and challenger Murji Patel lay out plans to eliminate traffic congestion, water woes and pollution in Andheri East Assembly constituency

Pics: Bollywood celebs grace store launch of luxury beauty brand by Isha Ambani

14 November,2024 09:36 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Ranveer Singh shares unseen Deepika Padukone pics on 6th wedding anniversary

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today. On the special occasion, Ranveer shared unseen pics of his wife

14 November,2024 11:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Raj Thackeray targets Uddhav, Sharad Pawar in fiery election rally speech
Maharashtra polls

Says Uddhav Thackeray opposed key developmental projects for personal interests

14 November,2024 08:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Millennials vs Gen Alpha: A peek into two different eras of childhoods
Children's Day

Let’s take a look at how Millennials and Gen Alpha’s unique experiences during their respective childhoods helped in shaping their values and outlooks

14 November,2024 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Joy Manikumar
Sports News

"Surya gave me opportunity to bat at No 3 so wanted to repay his faith": Varma

Tilak Varma's unbeaten knock of 107 runs saw him smash 8 fours and 7 sixes. His knock came in 56 deliveries in which he also flicked six off the opposition's fastest bowler and his former Mumbai Indians teammate Gerald Coetzee. Varma was shouldered by Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a half-century

14 November,2024 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


