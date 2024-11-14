Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai: Poor connectivity, worse air and gridlocks plague Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai: The digital wall blocking cyber cops
Gorai dismembered body: Fish vendor kills minor sister’s boyfriend, dumps pieces in paint drums
Maharashtra elections 2024: Uddhav and Shinde Sena battle it out in Andheri East
Maharashtra elections 2024: Only mobile phones allowed at PM Modi's rally in Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Over 270 senior citizens, disabled people vote from home in Malabar Hill
Maharashtra polls

In line with directives from the Election Commission of India, special voting arrangements have been provided for senior citizens over the age of 85 and voters with disabilities in the Malabar Hill Assembly Constituency

Sobhita Dhulipala skips stylist for wedding outfit, goes vocal for local

14 November,2024 03:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
6 years of DeepVeer: Heartwarming moments from Deepika-Ranveer's wedding video

On November 14, 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh united for life. They tied the sacred knot and promised to be by each other's side through thick and thin. Last year, the couple shared their wedding video with the world for the first time. Today, as DeepVeer celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary, here's revisiting some of the most heartwarming moments from the video

14 November,2024 02:39 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
PM Modi Mumbai rally

PM Modi's rally in Mumbai: Key details for the public gathering at Shivaji Park

PM Modi in Mumbai today: The rally is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance's final push ahead of the Maharashtra elections 2024 on November 20; Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and top BJP leaders from the state will address the rally

14 November,2024 12:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
World Diabetes Day

The link between sleep disorders and diabetes management

Medical experts delve into the complex relationship between sleep apnoea and diabetes management, emphasise the importance of sleep for diabetes management, and suggest strategies to improve sleep to help individuals with diabetes improve their overall health

14 November,2024 03:10 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
MMA star McGregor says sexual assault claim is ''full blown lie among many lies"

The alleged victim said McGregor brutally raped and battered her in a penthouse at a Dublin hotel on Dec. 9, 2018. The woman testified last week that she was heavily bruised and suffered from post traumatic stress disorder after McGregor pinned her to a bed, put her in a headlock and threatened to kill her during their encounter after partying

14 November,2024 02:54 PM IST | Dublin | AP

Trending News:


