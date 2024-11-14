-
In line with directives from the Election Commission of India, special voting arrangements have been provided for senior citizens over the age of 85 and voters with disabilities in the Malabar Hill Assembly Constituency
On November 14, 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh united for life. They tied the sacred knot and promised to be by each other's side through thick and thin. Last year, the couple shared their wedding video with the world for the first time. Today, as DeepVeer celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary, here's revisiting some of the most heartwarming moments from the video14 November,2024 02:39 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
PM Modi in Mumbai today: The rally is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance's final push ahead of the Maharashtra elections 2024 on November 20; Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and top BJP leaders from the state will address the rally14 November,2024 12:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Medical experts delve into the complex relationship between sleep apnoea and diabetes management, emphasise the importance of sleep for diabetes management, and suggest strategies to improve sleep to help individuals with diabetes improve their overall health14 November,2024 03:10 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
The alleged victim said McGregor brutally raped and battered her in a penthouse at a Dublin hotel on Dec. 9, 2018. The woman testified last week that she was heavily bruised and suffered from post traumatic stress disorder after McGregor pinned her to a bed, put her in a headlock and threatened to kill her during their encounter after partying14 November,2024 02:54 PM IST | Dublin | AP
