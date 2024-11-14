-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
Incumbent Rutuja Latke of Sena (UBT) and challenger Murji Patel lay out plans to eliminate traffic congestion, water woes and pollution in Andheri East Assembly constituency
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today. On the special occasion, Ranveer shared unseen pics of his wife14 November,2024 11:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Says Uddhav Thackeray opposed key developmental projects for personal interests14 November,2024 08:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Let’s take a look at how Millennials and Gen Alpha’s unique experiences during their respective childhoods helped in shaping their values and outlooks14 November,2024 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Joy Manikumar
Tilak Varma's unbeaten knock of 107 runs saw him smash 8 fours and 7 sixes. His knock came in 56 deliveries in which he also flicked six off the opposition's fastest bowler and his former Mumbai Indians teammate Gerald Coetzee. Varma was shouldered by Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a half-century14 November,2024 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT