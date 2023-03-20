Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell recovers drugs worth over Rs 10.03 crore from BKC

The police said, while conducting further investigations in the matter, the Anti Narcotics Cell officials learnt that one of the suspects had stored a huge quantity of MD in Bandra-Kurla Complex from where the drugs were seized

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's agencies react to divorce reports

20 March,2023 05:35 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan and others attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet

Satish Kaushik's family organised a prayer meet in the city today that was attended by friends and colleagues including Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Tanvi Azmi, David Dhawan, Ramesh Taurani and others.

20 March,2023 07:13 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Mumbai
Salman Khan threat: 'Will give you shock next', said sender of the email

Mumbai Police have booked Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and one Rohit after Bandra Police received a complaint of threatening email sent for actor Salman Khan

20 March,2023 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
Lifestyle News
India ranks behind its neighbours in World Happiness Index: United Nations

Urbanisation, congested cities, rising pollution, cost of health care, and rise in crimes against women and minorities are some prominent reasons that lead to unhappiness among Indians

20 March,2023 03:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
MI vs DC live updates: Mumbai suffer dramatic batting collapse, Delhi on fire

Both Mumbai and Delhi will aim to get back on the winning side of things. While MI suffered their first loss in the tournament against UP Warriorz, Delhi are coming on the back of a defeat over Gujarat Giants

20 March,2023 08:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

