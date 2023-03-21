Breaking News
The 25-year blood feud that ended in Navi Mumbai murder
Mumbai: Now, BMC issues show-case notice to Sun Beach Resort
Open defecation: A common sight on Mumbai University's Kalina campus
Mumbai: Health experts alarmed after respiratory viruses soar
Is Mumbai Regional Congress Committee getting a new chief?
In Focus

Amnesty International calls for immediate release of journalist Irfan Mehraj

Aakar Patel said that human rights defenders such as Irfan Mehraj should be encouraged and protected, not persecuted and that Irfan must be immediately released

Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and other celebs arrive for Kishor Bajaj's prayer meet

Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and other celebs arrive for Kishor Bajaj's prayer meet

21 March,2023 08:14 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Karan Johar stopped by Mumbai airport security

Karan Johar stopped by Mumbai airport security

KJo, who is known to be friendly with the paparazzi, posed for them and moved on to go beyond the security check when he was notified about the procedure by one of the security personnel

21 March,2023 06:50 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Mumbai
Girgaon's Shobha Yatra completes 21 yrs, Kashmiri pandit students to participate
Gudi Padwa 2023

Girgaon's Shobha Yatra completes 21 yrs, Kashmiri pandit students to participate

Processions are held in different parts of Mumbai and Thane, but one of the main attractions is Girgaon's Shobha Yatra

21 March,2023 03:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Lifestyle News
Your guide to nutritious eating and weight loss during Ramadan

Your guide to nutritious eating and weight loss during Ramadan

Fasting is not about starving but about undergoing a natural detox and eating mindfully. For those conscious of their weight and fitness, Ramadan offers a golden opportunity to practice intermittent fasting along with consuming nutritious food items

21 March,2023 06:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
WPL 2023: Amelia Kerr powers Mumbai Indians to four-wicket win over Bangalore

WPL 2023: Amelia Kerr powers Mumbai Indians to four-wicket win over Bangalore

Chasing a modest 126 to win here at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Indians stuttered post a fiery start and also failed to knock off the target in 11.3 overs a condition that would have helped them improve net run rate over Delhi Capitals

21 March,2023 07:04 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI

